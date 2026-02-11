Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isabella Renaud (left), a combat photographer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, executes a straight thrust on Sgt. Ariana Dominguez, a drill instructor, with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, while free sparring during the culminating event for their Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 14, 2026. The MAI Course develops Marines' understanding of combative techniques and enables them to conduct belt advancement within their individual units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)