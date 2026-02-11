(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSC Host's Manu Sampling Event [Image 6 of 8]

    MSC Host's Manu Sampling Event

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (February 12, 2026) - JD Hood, Executive Director, Military Sealift Command (MSC), shares a meal with the ashore team during a menu sampling ceremony hosted by the command’s culinary training program, February 12, 2026. Each year, recipes from across the fleet are submitted, tested, and refined for possible addition to the official menu, ensuring our crews enjoy high-quality dining no matter where the mission takes them. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9521415
    VIRIN: 260212-N-TF680-1508
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSC Host's Manu Sampling Event [Image 8 of 8], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSC, Menu Sampling, We Deliver, Food,

