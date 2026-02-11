MSC Host's Manu Sampling Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (February 12, 2026) - JD Hood, Executive Director, Military Sealift Command (MSC), shares a meal with the ashore team during a menu sampling ceremony hosted by the command’s culinary training program, February 12, 2026. Each year, recipes from across the fleet are submitted, tested, and refined for possible addition to the official menu, ensuring our crews enjoy high-quality dining no matter where the mission takes them. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)