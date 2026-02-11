MSC Host's Menu Sampling Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (February 12, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), listens to a presentation on the new from scratch prepared meals during a menu sampling ceremony hosted by the command’s culinary training program, February 12, 2026. Each year, recipes from across the fleet are submitted, tested, and refined for possible addition to the official menu, ensuring our crews enjoy high-quality dining no matter where the mission takes them. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)