U.S., UAE service members volleyball match

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing celebrate with United Arab Emirates service members after a volleyball game at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 8, 2026. The service members engaged in competition to strengthen relationships and showcase their teamwork skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)