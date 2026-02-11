U.S., UAE service members volleyball match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing play a volleyball game against United Arab Emirates service members at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 8, 2026. U.S. service members engaged in competitions with partners to strengthen relationships and showcase their teamwork skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)