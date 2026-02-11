U.S., UAE service members volleyball match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing play a volleyball game against United Arab Emirates service members at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 8, 2026. Players from both countries were of varying skill levels which tested their adaptability and teamwork throughout the matches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)