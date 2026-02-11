(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., UAE service members volleyball match

    U.S., UAE service members volleyball match

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing huddle during a volleyball game at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 8, 2026. Airmen played against United Arab Emirates service members, showcasing their teamwork capabilities and strengthening the relationship between countries through competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026
    Photo ID: 9520885
    VIRIN: 260108-F-AL288-1131
    Resolution: 5627x4019
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    volleyball
    teamwork
    host nation
    adaptability
    competition

