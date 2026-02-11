U.S., UAE service members volleyball match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing huddle during a volleyball game at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 8, 2026. Airmen played against United Arab Emirates service members, showcasing their teamwork capabilities and strengthening the relationship between countries through competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)