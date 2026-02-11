U.S., UAE service members volleyball match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and United Arab Emirates service members pose for a group photo at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 8, 2026. The Airmen played volleyball against UAE service members, showcasing their teamwork capabilities and strengthening the relationship between countries during the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)