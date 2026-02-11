Class 26-B Airman leadership School graduation

U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief (right), present Senior Airman Austin Haveron, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance supervisor (middle), with a graduation certificate from Airman Leadership School Class 26-B at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 5, 2026. ALS provides Airmen the skills and tools to mentor and lead Airmen as they step into the supervisory role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9519600
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-VC982-1183
|Resolution:
|2839x1889
|Size:
|744.79 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
