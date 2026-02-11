Class 26-B Airman leadership School graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award winners of Airman Leadership School Class 26-B pose for a group photo with Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief (right), after their graduation at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 5, 2026. Award winners distinguish themselves through performance in academic achievement, leadership qualities and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)