    Class 26-B Airman leadership School graduation [Image 3 of 6]

    Class 26-B Airman leadership School graduation

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Family, friends and supervisors bow their heads during a prayer at the Class 26-B Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 5, 2026. ALS provides Airmen the skills and tools to mentor and lead Airmen as they step into the supervisory role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9519593
    VIRIN: 260205-F-VC982-1055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class 26-B Airman leadership School graduation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amc
    readiness
    ALS
    airmobilitycommand
    contentcollectionweek
    AirmanLeadershipSchool

