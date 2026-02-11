Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family, friends and supervisors bow their heads during a prayer at the Class 26-B Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 5, 2026. ALS provides Airmen the skills and tools to mentor and lead Airmen as they step into the supervisory role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)