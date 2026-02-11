Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard present the colors during the Class 26-B Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 5, 2026. Honor Guardsmen reflect the Air Force’s commitment to honor, tradition and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)