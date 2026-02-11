A POW/MIA table displays during the Class 26-B Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 5, 2026. Each item on the table holds meaning in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9519584
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-VC982-1068
|Resolution:
|5824x3875
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Class 26-B Airman Leadership School graduation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.