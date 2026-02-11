Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A POW/MIA table displays during the Class 26-B Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 5, 2026. Each item on the table holds meaning in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)