Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting

Sargento Primero de Instrucción Albis Fajardo, an instructor with the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval de Panamá, demonstrates primitive fire techniques to students during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 6, 2026. The training builds jungle survival skills while strengthening interoperability and cooperation between U.S. and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)