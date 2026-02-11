(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting [Image 6 of 7]

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    Sargento Primero de Instrucción Albis Fajardo, an instructor with the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval de Panamá, sharpens a stick for a primitive fire demonstration during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 6, 2026. The training builds jungle survival skills while strengthening interoperability and cooperation between U.S. and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

