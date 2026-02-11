Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sargento Primero de Instrucción Albis Fajardo, an instructor with the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval de Panamá, demonstrates primitive fire techniques to students during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 6, 2026. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institution members can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)