Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Wyatt Thir, assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, moves through the jungle during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 6, 2026. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institution members can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)