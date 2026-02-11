Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting

A member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval ties a vine during the primitive shelter class of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 6, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
