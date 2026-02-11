(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting [Image 1 of 7]

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    A member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval ties a vine during the primitive shelter class of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 6, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 20:46
    Photo ID: 9518699
    VIRIN: 260206-A-GF241-2142
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Primitive Fire and Shelter Crafting [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

