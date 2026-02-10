Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division

Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and 10th Mountain Division (LI) Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson, speak with Soldiers during a town hall at the After Action Review facility on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. The senior leaders visited the 10th Mountain Division (LI) to inform Soldiers on a variety of topics currently affecting the force and to discuss the Army's modernization efforts.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9517551
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-GB599-1222
|Resolution:
|6541x4363
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
