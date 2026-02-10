Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer speaks with 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers at the After Action Review facility on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. Engaging with Soldiers is a top priority for Army leadership, who use these opportunities to provide updates and gather direct feedback from the force.