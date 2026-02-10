(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division

    Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane 

    10th Mountain Division

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George speaks with 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers at the After Action Review facility on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. Discussions centered on the Army's continuous transformation, ensuring the force remains ready and resilient to meet future challenges.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9517517
    VIRIN: 260112-A-GB599-1114
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

