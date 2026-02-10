Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George speaks with 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers at the After Action Review facility on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. Discussions centered on the Army's continuous transformation, ensuring the force remains ready and resilient to meet future challenges.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9517517
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-GB599-1114
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
