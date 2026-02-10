Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

10th Mountain Division (LI) Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson reads a question from a Soldier during a senior leader visit at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for Soldiers to engage directly with the Army's most senior leaders, including the Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army.