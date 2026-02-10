Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army visit 10th Mountain Division

A 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldier asks a question to senior Army leaders during a town hall at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. The visit by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer provided an opportunity for Soldiers to ask questions about policy, equipment, and quality of life.
