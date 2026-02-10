Salute to life: A call to donate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ira Frazier, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron military installation deployment officer, performs a mouth swab on herself during a Salute to Life Program registration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Participants completed self-administered cheek swabs used to determine human leukocyte antigen typing for potential future bone marrow or stem cell donation. Salute to Life is a Department of War authorized program operating in partnership with the National Marrow Donor Program to support patients in need of transplants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)