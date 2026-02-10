Salute to life: A call to donate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garret Dongoski, 603rd Air Communications Squadron cyber security technician, and Senior Airman Carter Robison, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis apprentice, provide information about the Salute to Life Program to Airman 1st Class Lukas Dingman, 86th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Individuals who register through Salute to Life are added to the National Marrow Donor Registry, serving both military and civilian patients worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)