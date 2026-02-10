(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Salute to life: A call to donate [Image 4 of 5]

    Salute to life: A call to donate

    GERMANY

    10.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ira Frazier, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron military installation deployment officer, looks at a brochure for the Salute to Life Program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. The Salute to Life program allows individuals to join the National Marrow Donor Registry through a brief consent process and cheek swab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to life: A call to donate [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

