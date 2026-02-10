Salute to life: A call to donate

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lukas Dingman, 86th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, performs a mouth swab on himself during a Salute to Life Program registration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Participants completed self-administered cheek swabs used to determine human leukocyte antigen typing for potential future bone marrow or stem cell donation. Salute to Life is a Department of War authorized program operating in partnership with the National Marrow Donor Program to support patients in need of transplants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9517134
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-GK375-2125
|Resolution:
|5000x3367
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
