    Salute to life: A call to donate [Image 2 of 5]

    Salute to life: A call to donate

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lukas Dingman, 86th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, performs a mouth swab on himself during a Salute to Life Program registration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Participants completed self-administered cheek swabs used to determine human leukocyte antigen typing for potential future bone marrow or stem cell donation. Salute to Life is a Department of War authorized program operating in partnership with the National Marrow Donor Program to support patients in need of transplants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    This work, Salute to life: A call to donate [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

