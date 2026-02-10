Salute to life: A call to donate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garret Dongoski, 603rd Air Communications Squadron cyber security technician, seals documents at a Salute to Life Program stand at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Individuals who register through Salute to Life are added to the National Marrow Donor Registry, serving both military and civilian patients worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)