(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute to life: A call to donate [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salute to life: A call to donate

    GERMANY

    10.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garret Dongoski, 603rd Air Communications Squadron cyber security technician, seals documents at a Salute to Life Program stand at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Individuals who register through Salute to Life are added to the National Marrow Donor Registry, serving both military and civilian patients worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 05:33
    Photo ID: 9517135
    VIRIN: 260210-F-GK375-2142
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to life: A call to donate [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salute to life: A call to donate
    Salute to life: A call to donate
    Salute to life: A call to donate
    Salute to life: A call to donate
    Salute to life: A call to donate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery