(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Camelia Streff 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Stephen Umeno, a nuclear welder with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, practices a welding training qualification on a steel pipe in Shop 26N’s weld shop Jan. 28, 2026.

    Nuclear welders are highly skilled tradespeople who specialize in fusing metals to maintain the integrity of critical naval systems. The critical work of a nuclear welder begins with methodical preparation, whether setting up a weld booth or a jobsite, they are continuously training, obtaining and maintaining certifications to be operate a peak performance.

    PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9516615
    VIRIN: 260130-N-BN515-8702
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF [Image 11 of 11], by Camelia Streff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF
    Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nuclear Welder Earns Prestigious George S.B. Walters Shipyard Service Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welder
    PHNSY
    PHNSY & IMF
    Nuclear Welder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery