Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii —Left, Stephen Umeno, nuclear welder, and Brad Morikawa, nuclear welder supervisor with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, discuss welding training qualifications in Shop 26N’s weld shop Jan. 30, 2026.



Nuclear welders are highly skilled tradespeople who specialize in fusing metals to maintain the integrity of critical naval systems. The critical work of a nuclear welder begins with methodical preparation, whether setting up a weld booth or a jobsite, they are continuously training, obtaining and maintaining certifications to be operate a peak performance.



PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East.