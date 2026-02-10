Nuclear Welder Earns Prestigious George S.B. Walters Shipyard Service Award

Photo By Camelia Streff | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — From left, Stephen Umeno, a nuclear welder, strikes an arc in the weld booth (behind the curtain) during a welding training qualification with Brad Morikawa, right, the nuclear welder supervisor, observing his technique in a Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility weld shop Jan. 30, 2026. Nuclear welders are highly skilled tradespeople who specialize in fusing metals to maintain the integrity of critical naval systems. The critical work of a nuclear welder begins with methodical preparation, whether setting up a weld booth or a jobsite, they are continuously training, obtaining and maintaining certifications to be operate a peak performance. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility nuclear welder was honored with the 2025 George S. B. Walters Service Award by the Honolulu Council of the Navy League of the United States for his significant contributions in support of the U.S. Navy at the shipyard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Jan. 23, 2026.

The recipient, Brad K. Morikawa, a welder in the Nuclear Pipe Welding Shop, expressed surprise and gratitude after the presentation.

“I’m bringing home this award to share with my family, but also the shop,” Morikawa said “I hope winning encourages the entire team to continue the important work we all do every day.”

The award is one of the most meaningful at the shipyard, in part because of its namesake. George S.B. Walters was a civilian crane operator who, on Dec. 7, 1941, was perched in his crane and witnessed enemy aircraft heading towards the shipyard. He mobilized his crane alongside the dry docks to protect the ships from incoming strafing and bombing, warned the ships’ forces below that planes were coming, and used his crane’s boom as a signal to the Sailors below. His valiant actions on Pearl Harbor Day cemented him in history as a hero who fought in service to his country during the attack and is credited with saving countless lives.

Inspired by Walters’ story, in 2006 the Honolulu Council of the Navy League created the George S. B. Walters Shipyard Service Award. The award is presented annually to a PHNSY&IMF civilian employee who exemplifies that same spirit of service andkeeping the U.S. Pacific Fleet “Fit to Fight.”

Morikawa, who has worked at the Nō Ka `Oi Shipyard for 12 years, began his career in the apprentice program in 2014. He said he fell in love with the craft and after qualifying in welding, he chose to move to the nuclear side in 2016. Morikawa takes pride in his trade and made it his goal to become a subject-matter expert in nuclear welding. He earned all available qualifications in the field, mastering the ability to weld various metals in multiple positions and tight quarters. His passion for the craft's intricacy and commitment to completing challenging projects led him to become a work leader and now a supervisor.

His dedication is what inspired Nina Kaaiai, a general foreman in the nuclear weld shop, to nominate him.

“Brad is deserving of this award,” Kaaiai said. “He’s an asset to the team, to the shipyard, and to our community.”

To be considered for the service award, workers are nominated by department code before Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard leaders select a civilian candidate with an overall outstanding performance, individual achievement, excellence in leadership, and participation in community activities. In honor of the award’s namesake, nominees must also exemplify the following attributes: industriousness or initiative, enthusiasm and team spirit.

In her nomination, Kaaiai noted Morikawa’s infectious “can-do” enthusiasm, his initiative in driving innovation, and his profound team spirit. His commitment to excellence, she wrote, “is essential in building a successful and highly skilled workforce.”

Morikawa’s role has transitioned from hands-on welding to supervision, but he remains deeply involved in the daily operations.

As a supervisor, he leads a team of nuclear welders, attends planning meetings to provide insight, assigns projects, and visits job sites. When recruiting, Morikawa said he looks for more than just a high skill level. He also needs to know if candidates are up to the challenges of maintaining qualifications and traveling to execute project work. Helping his team grow in their specialized skills and personal development is important to him. He tracks their training qualifications, advocates for learning incentives, and helps them train, feeling pride in knowing the welders are some of the best.

The award was presented by PHNSY&IMF Commander Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis and Jane Ferreira, executive director of the Honolulu Council of the Navy League.

McCrillis endorsed the nomination and personally thanked Morikawa for his contributions.

"You make us proud," McCrillis said.

The honor carries special significance for his department. According to Ronald Vicens, the superintendent for Code 920, it is the first time a worker from this section has won. Code 920 is part of the production resources department at PHNSY & IMF and includes shipfitters (Shop 11), sheetmetal workers (Shop 17), and welders (Shop 26).

Surrounded by the leadership that nominated him, Morikawa said winning an award for service is impossible to do alone.

"It takes a team," he said, "sharing experiences, teaching each other the techniques of welding, and learning how to be a leader.”

