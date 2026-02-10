Nuclear welders at PHNSYIMF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — From left Brad Morikawa, nuclear welder supervisor, oversees right, Justin Garo, nuclear welder with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, securing a gas line in dry dock 1 at the shipyard Jan. 30, 2026.



Nuclear welders are highly skilled tradespeople who specialize in fusing metals to maintain the integrity of critical naval systems. As a tight-knit team, they start each job with meticulous site preparation to ensure every project is set up for success.



PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East.