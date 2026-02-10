Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassidy Hunt, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, pets Kiru, a retired 30th SFS military working dog, during a retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Kiru served with five MWD handlers throughout his military service; as his final handler, Hunt will adopt Kiru in his retirement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)