    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires [Image 2 of 8]

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassidy Hunt, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, pets Kiru, a retired 30th SFS military working dog, during a retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Kiru served with five MWD handlers throughout his military service; as his final handler, Hunt will adopt Kiru in his retirement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9516439
    VIRIN: 260206-X-IT855-1003
    Resolution: 4404x3523
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

