Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassidy Hunt, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, pets Kiru, a retired 30th SFS military working dog, during a retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Kiru served with five MWD handlers throughout his military service; as his final handler, Hunt will adopt Kiru in his retirement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 17:36
Photo ID:
|9516439
VIRIN:
|260206-X-IT855-1003
Resolution:
|4404x3523
Size:
|1.82 MB
Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views:
|8
Downloads:
|1
