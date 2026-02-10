U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Merrill, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks during Military Working Dog Kiru’s retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Merrill spoke about the accomplishments and accolades Kiru earned during his 7 years of service, including his deployment to Djibouti, Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom – Horn of Africa. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9516432
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-VJ291-1004
|Resolution:
|5457x3631
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS