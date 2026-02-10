(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires [Image 7 of 8]

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Merrill, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks during Military Working Dog Kiru’s retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Merrill spoke about the accomplishments and accolades Kiru earned during his 7 years of service, including his deployment to Djibouti, Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom – Horn of Africa. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9516432
    VIRIN: 260206-F-VJ291-1004
    Resolution: 5457x3631
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

