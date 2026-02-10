Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassidy Hunt, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, switches MWD Kiru’s collar during his retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Collars are switched during MWD retirement ceremonies to symbolize the completion of an MWD’s career and their transition out of military service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)