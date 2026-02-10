(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Retired Military Working Dog Kiru plays after his retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Throughout Kiru’s 7 years of service, five Air Force handlers have had the privilege of being assigned to Kiru. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9516435
    VIRIN: 260206-X-VJ291-1005
    Resolution: 5747x3824
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires
    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery