Vandenberg Military Working Dog Kiru Retires

Retired Military Working Dog Kiru plays after his retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026. Throughout Kiru’s 7 years of service, five Air Force handlers have had the privilege of being assigned to Kiru. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)