55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Morgans, 563rd Rescue Group commander, welcomes 55th Rescue Squadron Airmen returning from deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. The 55th RQS is part of the 563rd RQG, which directs flying operations for one of the USAF’s only active-duty wings dedicated to the combat search and rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)