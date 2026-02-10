U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Morgans, 563rd Rescue Group commander, welcomes 55th Rescue Squadron Airmen returning from deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. The 55th RQS is part of the 563rd RQG, which directs flying operations for one of the USAF’s only active-duty wings dedicated to the combat search and rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9516263
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-AD704-1134
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|784.52 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.