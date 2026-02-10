55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Morgans, 563rd Rescue Group commander, welcomes an Airman assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron from redeployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Airmen were welcomed home by leadership and thanked for their service during their deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)