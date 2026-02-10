(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB

    55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron walk towards friends and family after a redeployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Airmen returned to their friends and family after four months deployed in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9516255
    VIRIN: 260206-F-AD704-1059
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 611.83 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lethality
    DMAFB
    563rd RQG
    55th RQS
    Rescue
    Redeployment

