U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron walk towards friends and family after a redeployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Airmen returned to their friends and family after four months deployed in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9516255
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-AD704-1059
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|611.83 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
This work, 55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.