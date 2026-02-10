55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron walk towards friends and family after a redeployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Airmen returned to their friends and family after four months deployed in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)