55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB

One U.S. Air Force Airman welcomes another home upon their return from a months-long deployment in the Middle East at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. The reunion marked the end of months of separation for the 55th Rescue Squadron in support of overseas operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)