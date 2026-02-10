One U.S. Air Force Airman welcomes another home upon their return from a months-long deployment in the Middle East at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. The reunion marked the end of months of separation for the 55th Rescue Squadron in support of overseas operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9516258
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-AD704-1120
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|600.66 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS