55th Rescue Squadron returns to DMAFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron walk towards friends and family after a redeployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. The redeployment marked the conclusion of a months-long deployment in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)