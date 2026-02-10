48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 48th Rescue Squadron and the 212th Rescue Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, participate in small unmanned aircraft training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. The training increased familiarity and readiness in using sUAS platforms and software, adding another tool to use across missions and contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)