U.S. Airmen participate in small unmanned aircraft system training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. This training, part of a broader effort across Air Combat Command, enhanced Airmen’s mission ready skills for the next generation of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 12:40
|Photo ID:
|9515920
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-QO903-1053
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.