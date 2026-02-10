48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen participate in small unmanned aircraft system training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. This training, part of a broader effort across Air Combat Command, enhanced Airmen’s mission ready skills for the next generation of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)