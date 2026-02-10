(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS [Image 5 of 6]

    48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A small unmanned aircraft system flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron used the sUAS during training with pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, exploring innovative ways that sUAS technology can contribute to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:40
    Photo ID: 9515922
    VIRIN: 260205-F-QO903-1100
    Resolution: 2677x1912
    Size: 458.27 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    sUAS
    Training
    Airmen

