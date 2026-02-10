A small unmanned aircraft system flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron used the sUAS during training with pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, exploring innovative ways that sUAS technology can contribute to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 12:40
|Photo ID:
|9515922
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-QO903-1100
|Resolution:
|2677x1912
|Size:
|458.27 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.