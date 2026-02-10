48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen fly a small unmanned aircraft system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron trained with pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, on sUAS readiness and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)