48th RQS sUAS team trains 212th RQS Airmen on sUAS

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron provide small unmanned aircraft system training to a pararescue Airman from the 212th Rescue Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska., at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. During the training, Airmen operated the sUAS to test its capabilities and discuss mission applications, increasing mission readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
