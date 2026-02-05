61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bri Villanueva, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a K-loader towards a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Villanueva deployed to provide the safe and efficient loading of cargo and personnel onboard the Super Hercules throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)