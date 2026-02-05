61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Myer, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, watches an engine start for a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Airlift assets, such as the C-130, provided rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 07:01
|Photo ID:
|9515330
|VIRIN:
|260202-F-UY946-1054
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
