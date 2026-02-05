61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the ramp at base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Airlift assets, such as the C-130, provided rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)