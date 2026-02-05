61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Noah Griffin, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, inputs data into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft system during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. The 61st EAS was deployed to support coalition efforts by ensuring logistics and support for ground forces in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)